Armenia and Iran discuss unblocking regional communications

On January 8, Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia, hosted a delegation led by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

The Security Council Secretary welcomed the delegation’s visit to Armenia and highly appreciated the stable dynamics of the development of Armenia-Iran bilateral relations, which include the economic, cultural, political and security spheres. The parties once again emphasized the importance of their willingness to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic level.

The parties also discussed issues related to the unblocking of regional communications, within the framework of which both sides emphasized the importance of developing the North-South road infrastructure for the benefit of both countries. Grigoryan emphasized the Armenian government’s commitment to the implementation of the “Crossroads of Peace” project.