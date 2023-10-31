Armenia confirms it relocates ecologically unsafe plant Arazdayan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian-American metallurgical plant built in Arazdayan, on the border with Azerbaijan, will be moved to another place, Minister of Economy Vaan Kerobyan said, News.az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.

According to him, the plant will be relocated to a nearby area. The relocation and construction process is underway, and the next steps are determined by the investors.

Note that some time ago there were reports that the "Armenian-American" metallurgical plant under construction in Arazdayan, on the border with Azerbaijan, was moved to another place. It was noted that the construction of the metallurgical plant was moved to the area near the city of Ararat.

Local residents also said that construction works were frozen, the plant was relocated to another place, and construction materials were carried away from the area.

The Ministry of Economy of Armenia did not confirm or deny the information about the relocation of the plant, but simply stated that "discussions are underway at the government level."

