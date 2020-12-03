Armenia confirms 1,277 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 1,277 in the past 24 hours to 138,508, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.

Twenty-six more coronavirus patients died in hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the republic to 2,254 over the entire pandemic period, the statement says.

