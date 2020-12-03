Yandex metrika counter

Armenia confirms 1,277 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 1,277  in the past 24 hours to 138,508, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.

"In the past twenty-four hours, 1,277 new coronavirus cases were identified. As many as 113,228 patients recovered from the illness," the ministry said in a statement.

Twenty-six more coronavirus patients died in hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the republic to 2,254 over the entire pandemic period, the statement says.


