Armenia confirms 1,277 new COVID-19 cases
- 03 Dec 2020 22:47
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 155374
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/armenia-confirms-1277-new-covid-19-cases Copied
Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 1,277 in the past 24 hours to 138,508, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.
"In the past twenty-four hours, 1,277 new coronavirus cases were identified. As many as 113,228 patients recovered from the illness," the ministry said in a statement.
Twenty-six more coronavirus patients died in hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the republic to 2,254 over the entire pandemic period, the statement says.