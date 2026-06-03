Iran executes man convicted of killing security officer during January protests

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Iran said it has executed a man convicted of killing a security force member during a wave of anti-government protests in January 2026, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The sentence was carried out against the person found guilty of murdering Major Mohammad Javad Bakhshian, who was killed in the western city of Hamedan.

On January 18, 2026, unarmed security personnel were deployed in Hamedan to protect civilians during unrest when they came under attack. Bakhshian reportedly became separated from his colleagues, was assaulted by members of the crowd, and was later stabbed in the side. He subsequently died from his injuries.

The protests spread to at least 25 of Iran’s 31 provinces and were driven by economic grievances, inflation, and the impact of sanctions.

Iranian authorities said the unrest was a conspiracy orchestrated by the United States and Israel and carried out by what they described as “mercenaries” and “traitorous Iranians abroad.”

In Hamedan alone, officials said 148 people were arrested on accusations of serving as ringleaders of the protests.

News.Az