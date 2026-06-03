Turkish President Erdogan, Armenian premier discuss normalization process

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed bilateral relations and regional issues in a phone call on Tuesday.

During the call, Erdogan said the normalisation process between Ankara and Yerevan was continuing through steps aimed at launching direct trade between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Pashinyan, in turn, conveyed his best wishes to Erdogan on the occasion of the recent Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

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Erdogan also said that Ankara was working to promote peace and stability in the region, stressing that Türkiye would continue to support all efforts aimed at achieving those goals.

News.Az