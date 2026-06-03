Armenian trucks turned back at Upper Lars crossing amid Russian import restrictions

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Armenian trucks have been turning back from the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Georgia–Russia border due to restrictions imposed by Russia on the export of agricultural products to the Russian Federation, according to drivers and Armenian media reports.

One truck driver, who returned overnight with a shipment of strawberries, said dozens of vehicles were stopped and sent back after Russian officials approached them at the border and informed them of the restrictions, News.Az reports, citing News Armenia.

“Strawberries, tomatoes, peppers, greens. There were two or three of us, but many trucks loaded with strawberries before us were also not allowed to pass,” the driver, who requested anonymity, said.

According to News Armenia, the Russian Federation has temporarily restricted imports from Armenia of strawberries, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, greens and flowers, and, more recently, stone fruits, grapes and fish products. Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) said the products pose safety concerns and do not comply with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Russian phytosanitary requirements.

Rosselkhoznadzor said violations in Armenian fruit shipments to Russia had increased, which it linked to the abolition of Armenia’s Ministry of Agriculture. “It can be assumed that the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia has structural problems and is unable to fulfil the responsibilities assigned to it after the abolition of the Ministry of Agriculture,” the agency said.

The restrictions also apply to transit shipments destined for other EAEU member states. According to Rosselkhoznadzor, they will remain in place until an appropriate mechanism is developed to ensure the safety of imported goods.

Russian industry representatives have already outlined possible alternatives to Armenian produce. Dmitry Leonov, deputy chairman of the Rusprodsoyuz association, said supplies of Armenian grapes could be replaced by imports from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Egypt, India and China; cherries from Serbia and Moldova; nectarines from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Egypt, India and China; and peaches from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Georgia.

Armenia’s Food Safety Inspection Body said only that talks with the Russian side have been ongoing since the restrictions were introduced.

The scale of the impact on Armenian producers remains unclear. Major export companies have so far declined to comment. However, according to reports, more than half of some strawberry shipments turned back from the border are already becoming unsuitable even for sale on the domestic market, News Armenia concluded.

News.Az