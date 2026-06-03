Iran’s IRGC says retaliatory strikes ‘should serve as a lesson’ for US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released a statement through its public relations department providing additional details on overnight attacks in the Gulf.

“Late last night, the aggressive US military struck an Iranian oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz with an aerial projectile, causing damage to the tanker’s engine room,” it said, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“In response to this act of aggression and the violation of regulations governing the Strait of Hormuz, a vessel belonging to the American-Zionist enemy, named Panaya, was targeted by missiles launched by the IRGC Navy.”

The statement added that the US military subsequently targeted an IRGC communications tower on Qeshm Island.

“In response, the IRGC Aerospace Force carried out missile and drone strikes against their air and helicopter base located in one of the countries of the region, as well as against the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet,” the statement said.

“We had previously warned that any act of aggression would be met with a different and more severe response, and we have acted accordingly. These responses should serve as a lesson. We reiterate that disrupting the security of the Strait of Hormuz will carry a heavy price for the aggressive US military.”

News.Az