Armenia district court judge arrested

The Armenia district court judge has been arrested.

A court in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, on Friday granted the investigative body’s motion for the arrest of Gegharkunik District Court of First Instance judge Vanik Vardanyan, who is charged with taking a large bribe.

His attorney, Ruben Hakobyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Judge Vardanyan was taken into custody immediately at the courtroom.

Hakobyan added, however, that he and his client believe that the charges and the court decision are groundless.

Gegharkunik District Court of First Instance chief judge Aghvan Petrosyan, and Prosecutor Sevak Shhoyan also were arrested along the lines of the same criminal case.

