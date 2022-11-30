Armenia fires on Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar: MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 30, at 19:40, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Bezirkhana settlement of the Kalbajar region, News.az reports citing the Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in this direction took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az