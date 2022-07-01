News.az
Basarkechar Region
Tag:
Basarkechar Region
Azerbaijani serviceman martyred as a result of sniper fire from the territory of Armenia
30 Sep 2023-18:06
Azerbaijan Army positions in Gadabay and Lachin were periodically subjected to fire
21 Aug 2023-05:43
Azerbaijan intercepts another quadrocopter belonging to the Armenian armed forces
07 Aug 2023-11:24
Armenian armed forces subjected to fire Azerbaijan Army’s positions by the use of artillery pieces
12 May 2023-07:54
Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar and Lachin were subjected to fire-Azerbaijani MoD
17 Dec 2022-16:30
Armenia fires on Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar: MoD
30 Nov 2022-16:49
Armenian armed forces units fire on Azerbaijan's Army positions - MoD
03 Nov 2022-21:03
Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire: MoD
13 Oct 2022-14:53
Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire
12 Jul 2022-07:02
