Armenia opens fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Kalbajar direction

On August 16, starting from 18:45 to 19:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Zarkand settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Yukhari Ayrim settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation, the ministry stressed.

News.Az