Armenia Parliament session has not yet started due to lack of quorum

The last session Thursday of the four-day sitting of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia has not yet started due to lack of quorum in the NA Sessions’ Hall.

Solely 38 MPs were registered, and therefore parliament speaker Galust Sahakyan announced that, pursuant to the NA regulation, the registration of deputies continues for three hours, until there is quorum, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from on location.

And if there is no quorum during that time, Thursday’s session will be declared “non-convened.”

Very few MPs are attending the parliament sessions in recent days.

