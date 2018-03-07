Armenia posts increase in number of drug addicts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of registered drug addicts in Armenia increased from 6,010 in 2016 to 6,544 in 2017, Petros Semerjyan, the head of the Narcological Center of the Ministry of Health, told a news conference today.

He said the number of people with alcohol dependence grew from 5,750 to 5,811 respectively, according to arka.am. He described the registered drug addicts and alcoholics as people who applied for treatment or were detained by police. In his words, the increase in the number of drug addicts indicates the existing problems in the country.

He stressed that there is another statistics based on the studies of international experts conducted by EU-approved standards.

"According to that statistics, there are about 30,000 drug addicts in Armenia, of whom about 2,700 use drugs intravenously," Semerjyan added.

News.Az

News.Az