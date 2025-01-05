Armenia's former deputy chief of the General Staff has been arrested

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tiran Khachatryan, a national hero and former deputy chief of Armenia's General Staff, was arrested this morning, News.Az reports.

"The former first deputy chief of the General Staff has been charged in connection with certain episodes of the 44-day war. A motion for his arrest has been submitted to the court," he said.The Investigative Committee also informed Sputnik Armenia that a person has been arrested and that legal and procedural actions are being taken.

