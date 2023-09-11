Armenian armed forces again open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Gadabay

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 11, at 20:40 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Jil settlement of the Chambarak region using small arms once again subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Novoivanovka settlement of the Gadabay region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the ministry said.

News.Az