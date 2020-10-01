Armenian armed forces fire on Azerbaijan's Jojug Marjanli village

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian Armed Forces continue to subject densely populated areas, regional and rural centers, civil infrastructure objects - hospitals, medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens, administrative buildings of public agencies, and household premises to intensive artillery bombardment, said the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.

As a result of the intensive shelling of residential buildings in Jojug Marjanli village by the Armenian armed forces, many houses were greatly damaged.

The employees of the prosecutor's office take all possible investigative and operational measures in combat conditions.

The Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office is taking the necessary measures to bring to account the Armenian servicemen within the international law who have committed various crimes against the Azerbaijani army and civilians.

News.Az