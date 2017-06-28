Armenian businessman reportedly shoots self dead in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian-based Armenian businessman Vachik Abgaryan, who was the director of Capstroy construction company in Moscow, Russia, reportedly committed suicide near his office in Moscow, according to Rusarminfo.

“The incident occurred on June 27, on Vereyskaya street in the western part of the city. The director of the construction company put an end to his life by shooting himself in the chest,” the media outlet informs, citing the Russian law enforcement agencies.

According to the source, the reports released earlier suggested that the businessman was gunned down in his office by unknown assailant. Later on, it was reported to be suicide. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

News.Az

