Yandex metrika counter

Armenian Defence Minister to visit Iran

  • World
  • Share
Armenian Defence Minister to visit Iran

Armenian Defence Minister Vigen Sargsyan will visit Iran.

As IRNA reported quoting an informed source, negotiations of heads of the Defense Ministries of two countries will take place within the visit, news.am reports. According to the source, Sargsyan's visit to Tehran will be held on January 30.

"The main purpose of the visit of Sargsyan is the continuation of defensive consultations between Iran and Armenia. Strengthening of bilateral and regional ties between Tehran and Yerevan is also on the agenda,” source noted.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      