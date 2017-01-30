Armenian Defence Minister to visit Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Defence Minister Vigen Sargsyan will visit Iran.

As IRNA reported quoting an informed source, negotiations of heads of the Defense Ministries of two countries will take place within the visit, news.am reports. According to the source, Sargsyan's visit to Tehran will be held on January 30.

"The main purpose of the visit of Sargsyan is the continuation of defensive consultations between Iran and Armenia. Strengthening of bilateral and regional ties between Tehran and Yerevan is also on the agenda,” source noted.

News.Az

