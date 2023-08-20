Armenian militants tried to install long-term fortifications in the direction of Lachin

Armenian militants tried to install long-term fortifications in the direction of Lachin

Armenian militants tried to install long-term fortifications in the direction of Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 20, at about 15:15, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Lachin region, News.az reports.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

News.Az