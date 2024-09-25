Armenian MP: Supplying Azerbaijani alternative gas to Armenia open for discussion if Baku desires

+ ↺ − 16 px

"If Baku has such a desire, the matter of purchasing Azerbaijani gas can be discussed," Affairs Babken Tunyan, the Armenian MP from the Civil Contract faction and Deputy Chair of the Standing Committee on Economic said during a briefing in the Armenian parliament, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

According to him, the purchase of natural gas from Azerbaijan is more of an issue for the future and remains as a purely theoretical issue.The MP noted that if it aligns with Armenia's interests, the matter can be discussed."At the same time, it is, of course, necessary to uphold the principle of diversification and alternative sources," Babken Tunyan added.Note that a while ago, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed that Armenia's ready to purchase natural gas from Azerbaijan.

News.Az