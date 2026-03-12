Watch: Massive blaze at Bahrain fuel site after attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

A massive fire erupted at a fuel storage facility in Bahrain following an Iranian attack, according to footage released by the Bahraini Interior Ministry, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The video shows flames engulfing a fuel tank as emergency crews respond to the blaze after the strike.

Bahrain, which hosts the United States Fifth Fleet, has been repeatedly targeted since the escalation of the war involving the United States and Israel against Iran.

News.Az