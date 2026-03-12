Hikmet Hajiyev: Global Baku Forum reflects international community's trust in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 400 participants are expected to attend the 13th Global Forum in Baku, according to Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

In a post on X, Hajiyev said the forum will begin under the theme “Bridging Divisions in a Changing World,” News.Az reports.

The XIII Global Baku Forum is launching under the theme “Bridging Divides in a World in Transition.” The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, will deliver the opening address.



The Forum is dedicated to a highly relevant topic for today’s world, at a time when… pic.twitter.com/64LcHUlwgr — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) March 12, 2026

"The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, will deliver the opening address. The Forum is dedicated to a highly relevant topic for today’s world, at a time when the international system is undergoing profound transformations. At a moment when numerous flights around the world are being cancelled and travel warnings are increasing, bringing together nearly 400 participants for such an international conference requires significant effort and coordination. The successful organization of this gathering and the creation of a platform for dialogue and discussion demonstrate a strong commitment to multilateral engagement. It also reflects the international community’s trust in Azerbaijan as a diplomatic hub of the region," he said.

News.Az