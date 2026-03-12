Former Georgian Speaker: Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is very important for the region

Peace and improved relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are crucial for the stability and development of the wider region, former Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Nino Burjanadze said.

“That is why I welcome with satisfaction that relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are already rising to another level. I wish these relations to develop in a stable and peaceful environment. This could bring great benefits not only to Azerbaijan and Armenia, but also to Georgia and the entire region as a whole,” the former Speaker of the Georgian Parliament stressed, News.Az reports, citing local media.

News.Az