Armenian opposition blocks metro traffic in Yerevan

A group of Armenian opposition activists on Wednesday blocked the movement of the Yerevan metro, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

The activists hold the doors of the train at Molodezhnaya station and chant anti-government slogans.

Earlier, Armenian police special forces reported detaining 277 opposition supporters who had been blocking central streets of Yerevan since morning to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Protests against the Armenian government have been going on in Armenia since mid-April, and in early May they became widespread. The opposition demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

News.Az