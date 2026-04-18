Iran arrests over 120 amid alleged espionage claims

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has arrested more than 120 people it says were affiliated with the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel, and were “preparing the grounds for a military attack by the enemy,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The report stated that the IRGC detained seven suspects in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, alleging they were “sending coordinates of sensitive locations to their headquarters.”

It added that a further 69 individuals were arrested in Mazandaran province. In addition, 51 more people, including three “espionage teams,” were uncovered and detained in Kerman province, according to the same report.

News.Az