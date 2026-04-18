Yandex metrika counter

Iran partially reopens airspace

  • Region
  • Share
Iran partially reopens airspace
Source: Tehran Times

Iran partially reopened its airspace today to international flights crossing the eastern part of its territory, the country’s Civil Aviation Authority announced, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Air routes in the eastern section of the country’s airspace are open for international flights transiting through Iran,” it said, adding that some airports had also reopened at 7 a.m. (0330 GMT).

More than three hours later, however, flight tracker websites still showed no international flights crossing Iran, and several avoiding its airspace by making long detours.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      