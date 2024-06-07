Armenian separatist stands trial in Azerbaijan on terror, genocide charges

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Baku court on Friday commenced a trial on the criminal case against Rashid Beglaryan, which is being charged with committing acts of genocide and terrorism against Azerbaijani in the town of Khojaly.

The trial held at the Sabunchi district court was presided over by Judge Ali Suleymanov of the Fuzuli Military Court, News.Az reports.Rashid Aramaisi Beglaryan stands accused of multiple serious crimes, including torture of Azerbaijani captives held at Children's Hospital No. 3 in Khankendi, crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, and participation in illegal armed groups. These charges fall under Articles 112, 113, 115.2, 279.1, and 318.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. As part of the investigation, victims who suffered torture at the hands of Beglaryan were identified and recognized as victims in the criminal case.During his interrogation, Beglaryan admitted to committing an act of genocide in Khojaly town in February 1992. He detailed how, on February 25, 1992, Armenian armed forces and associated illegal armed groups attacked the densely populated town of Khojaly. Following a prearranged plan, false promises were made to surviving Azerbaijani civilians, assuring them safe passage through the Asgaran District towards Agdam District.On February 26, 1992, these armed groups, including Beglaryan, ambushed nearly 200 civilians - primarily women, children, and elderly people - moving along the Gargarchay River towards Agdam District. The civilians were lured into an ambush near the Asgaran fortress and were subsequently shot with automatic weapons.Beglaryan also confessed that after the massacre, the personal belongings of the victims were looted by the members of the criminal group, and the bodies were buried near the Asgaran fortress. He provided detailed information during the investigative actions, visually indicating the locations where these crimes against the civilian population were committed.This trial marks a significant moment in addressing the atrocities committed during the Khojaly tragedy, as the Azerbaijani judicial system seeks justice for the victims of these heinous acts.

News.Az