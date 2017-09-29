Armenian soldier's mother says her son was killed by his commander in chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan resident Nana Muradyan claims her son Valerik Muradyan was killed in 2010 by his commander in chief together with his fellow soldiers in a Khankendi military unit, AzVision.az reports citing Armenian Media.

Muradyan demands the government to punish the killers: “My son Valerik had witnessed when his commander in chief was stealing diesel fuel. In order to cover his theft, the commander in chief killed my son and other soldiers. After 4 days, my son was killed brutally”, Muradyan said.

“Armenian government tries to cover killers of my son by falsifying his death and presenting as if he has committed suicide. However, I have been saying for 8 years that they have choked and hung my son. Once while we made telephone conversation with my son, he said that here is not an army but a complete arbitrariness. He was offered hush money but he rejected. Then “suddenly” he died. Still his killers remain unpunished. There were fingerprints on his arms”.

Every year, the mother of deceased Armenian soldier holds protest action in front of the Government building.

News.Az

