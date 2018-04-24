Armenian trace in Toronto van tragedy: suspect is 25-year-old Alek Minassian

+ ↺ − 16 px

Toronto police chief Mark Saunders told reporters that the suspect in plowing a van into a crowd in Toronto, Canada, is Alek Minassian, 25, ABC News reported.

Minassian was not previously known to Toronto police, Armenian media report.

His motives are not known yet.

The correct spelling of the arrested male in the Yonge And Finch incident is Alek Minassian, 25 of Richmond Hill.

Reuters reported, citing its source at the US special services, that the investigators do not rule out that the incident was an act of terrorism.

