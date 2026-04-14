Ukraine reports 5 dead, 25 injured in Russian missile strike on Dnipro

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Ukrainian officials reported on Tuesday that at least five people were killed and 25 others injured in a Russian missile strike on the city of Dnipro.

Oleksandr Hanzha, the governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, initially wrote on Telegram that four people were killed and 25 others were injured due to the attack, later revising the death toll to five, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He added that 12 of those injured are in critical condition, while five others are receiving outpatient treatment.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba said separately that public places and cars were damaged in the strike, claiming the attack to be a missile strike.

“All emergency and municipal services are working on the spot,” Kuleba added.

The regional department of Ukraine’s National Police said the attack took place at around 11.30 am local time (0830GMT), and that a nearby gas station was also damaged due to the strike.

"Enough pauses in pressure on Russia! 20th EU sanctions package and €90 billion (over $106 billion) loan must be unblocked as soon as possible," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said through US social media company X, commenting on the attack.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force warned of a missile heading toward Dnipro in a statement released at 11.32 am (0832GMT).

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the attack, though they claimed destroying energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in strikes conducted over the past day.

News.Az