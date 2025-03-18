Yandex metrika counter

Armenian troops target Azerbaijani positions with periodic attacks

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenian troops target Azerbaijani positions with periodic attacks
Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

Armenian armed forces periodically opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army.

“From 22:15 on March 17 to 00:20 on March 18, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Arpa settlement of Keshishkand region, Saybali settlement of Garakilsa region and Vagan settlement of Chanbarak region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a press release, News.Az reports.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      