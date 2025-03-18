Armenian troops target Azerbaijani positions with periodic attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces periodically opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army.

“From 22:15 on March 17 to 00:20 on March 18, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Arpa settlement of Keshishkand region, Saybali settlement of Garakilsa region and Vagan settlement of Chanbarak region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a press release, News.Az reports.

