Armenians violate ceasefire 93 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 93 times throughout the day.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh village and on nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam village and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Garagashly, Shirvanly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

