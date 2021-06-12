Armenia’s provision of mine maps to Azerbaijan – victory of Baku’s diplomacy, Russian expert says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s provision of mine maps to Azerbaijan is one of the victories of Baku’s diplomacy and another success of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian expert and military journalist Yevgeny Mikhailov told News.Az.

In accordance with the agreement reached, on June 12, 2021, in exchange for providing Azerbaijan with maps of 97,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines in the Aghdam region, 15 detained Armenians were handed over to Armenia on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border with the participation of Georgian representatives, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Mikhailov praised the Azerbaijani leader’s personal work for obtaining mine maps.

“Russia is also satisfied with the provision of mine maps, and Armenia must continue to share them. This is the first step,” he said.

The military journalist stressed that Armenia’s further provision of maps of mine in other areas to Azerbaijan will have a positive impact on the normalization of Baku-Yerevan ties.

“I believe that Azerbaijan will manage to obtain all mine maps,” Mikhailov added.

News.Az