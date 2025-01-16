ASAP Rocky's attorney claims evidence against rapper in gun case is ‘weak’

ASAP Rocky’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina, has argued that the evidence against the rapper in his ongoing gun case is “fundamentally weak.”

Tacopina spoke to reporters on Wednesday after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark S. Arnold confirmed that jury selection for Rocky’s trial would begin the following Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was arrested in April 2022 in connection with a November 2021 shooting in Los Angeles.He is accused of firing a gun at the alleged victim, Terell Ephron, formerly known as ASAP Relli. Rocky pled not guilty to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, including allegations of personally using a firearm.Prosecutors said they would make a final plea deal offer to the 36-year-old rapper, but Tacopina indicated his client was not willing to accept any deal, Rolling Stone reports.“He’s eager to tell his story. He would love the opportunity to do so,” Tacopina told Rolling Stone’s Nancy Dillon outside of the courthouse. “He’s very articulate, very intelligent. He’s a good human being, and that would come out if he testifies. But that’s a decision that has not been made yet. It depends how the case goes.”During a preliminary hearing in 2023, a surveillance video of a confrontation between Rocky and Ephron near a parking garage was reportedly shown in court but did not show the alleged shooting. Los Angeles Police Department detective Frank Flores testified at the time that the footage had “nothing clear” that showed a shooting.“There’s a reason that 10 police officers searched and didn’t find shell casings there,” Tacopina said on Wednesday. “[It’s] not because they were blind or drunk or because they didn’t want to find it. It’s because they did a thorough job."The lawyer said Rocky is "confident" and "ready to go" forward with the trial."He believes in justice, and he believes this is going to work out for him,” Tacopina added. “The case against Rocky is fundamentally weak. It relies on testimony from people who are not credible. I believe the defense is very, very strong.”Tacopina also stated that Rocky prefers to shield his “common law” wife Rihanna from the matter.“I know Rocky is very protective of Rihanna and doesn’t want her anywhere near this proceeding," he said. "But that’s a family decision they’ll make.”He added, “This case is not about Rihanna. But I guess the D.A. wants to make sure people aren’t so enamored with Rihanna they’re going to be so blinded by their love for Rihanna they won’t listen to the evidence and facts of this case. I don’t think that’s the case. I think people are too smart for that.”Rocky has been ordered to appear at Tuesday’s jury selection.

