ASEAN chief, New Zealand minister talk trade integration

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The Secretary-General of ASEAN, Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, held a targeted pull-aside meeting today with Todd McClay, New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment, to map out stronger economic ties.

The high-level discussion took place on the sidelines of the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting currently underway in Suzhou, China, News.Az reports, citing ASEAN.

With global markets facing ongoing shifts, both leaders focused heavily on future-proofing trade across the Asia-Pacific region.

News.Az