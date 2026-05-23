ASEAN chief, New Zealand minister talk trade integration
Photo: Getty Images
The Secretary-General of ASEAN, Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, held a targeted pull-aside meeting today with Todd McClay, New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment, to map out stronger economic ties.
The high-level discussion took place on the sidelines of the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting currently underway in Suzhou, China, News.Az reports, citing ASEAN.
With global markets facing ongoing shifts, both leaders focused heavily on future-proofing trade across the Asia-Pacific region.
By Aysel Mammadzada