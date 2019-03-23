Astana renamed as Nur-Sultan city
In accordance with the decree by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Astana has been renamed as Nur-Sultan city, said the presidential press service, Kazinform reported.
The text of the resolution:
“On the renaming of Astana city - the capital of Kazakhstan as Nur-Sultan city - the capital of Kazakhstan
In accordance with Article 9 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated Dec. 8, 1993 "On the Administrative-Territorial Structure of the Republic of Kazakhstan" I RESOLVE:
1. To rename Astana city - the capital of Kazakhstan as Nur-Sultan city - the capital of Kazakhstan.
2. This Decree shall enter into force from the date of its first official publication.”
News.Az