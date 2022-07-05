Yandex metrika counter

At least 1 killed and 7 injured as Russia pummels Sloviansk, city

At least one person was killed and seven were injured when Russian forces shelled Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, the city’s military administration said Tuesday, News.az reports citing CNN.

“The central market caught fire. The central district of the city, as well as Varshava, Pivnichny, Slovkurort neighborhoods were also affected,” according to the local authority. “The extent of the damage is being ascertained.”


