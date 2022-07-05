At least 1 killed and 7 injured as Russia pummels Sloviansk, city
- 05 Jul 2022 19:13
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
At least one person was killed and seven were injured when Russian forces shelled Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, the city’s military administration said Tuesday, News.az reports citing CNN.
“The central market caught fire. The central district of the city, as well as Varshava, Pivnichny, Slovkurort neighborhoods were also affected,” according to the local authority. “The extent of the damage is being ascertained.”