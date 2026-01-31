At least 10 security forces killed, 37 terrorists eliminated in Pakistan attacks

“Fitna al Hindustan carried out attacks at 12 locations across Balochistan,” a security source said, adding that all the attacks were thwarted due to timely and effective action by security forces, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

The source said 37 militants linked to the group were killed in the operations.

Ten personnel from security institutions and the police were also killed, the source said.

State-run Radio Pakistan, citing security officials, reported that pursuit and engagements with militants at various locations were still ongoing, with further casualties and damage reported.

According to another security source, a total of 88 militants have been killed in Balochistan over the past 48 hours. On Thursday, security forces killed 41 militants during intelligence-based operations in the province’s Harnai and Panjgur districts.

Earlier on Saturday, provincial official Shahid Rind said police and the Frontier Corps had foiled attempted attacks at several locations across Balochistan.

Rind, special aide to the chief minister for political and media affairs, said in a post on X that the attempted attacks followed the killing of more than 70 militants by security forces at different locations across the province over the previous two days.