Three militants killed in security operation in Pakistan

The Pakistan Army said three militants were killed during a security operation in the Panjgur district of Balochistan in southwestern Pakistan, News.Az reports, citing Peninsula.

According to a statement released on Sunday, the operation was carried out after intelligence reports indicated the presence of militants in the area.

The statement added that during the operation, security forces located the militants, and after a heavy exchange of fire, three militants were killed. Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also seized.

The Pakistani army has recently intensified its security operations in several border regions, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, as part of its efforts to combat militant groups active in those areas.

