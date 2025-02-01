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Terror Attack
Tag:
Terror Attack
200+ pipe bombs, multiple heavy IEDs, and raw manufacturing materials -
VIDEO
12 Apr 2026-12:35
50 dead, women and children taken in Nigeria terror attack
21 Feb 2026-17:59
At least 10 security forces killed, 37 terrorists eliminated in Pakistan attacks
31 Jan 2026-13:14
Palestinian reportedly kills man and teen girl in Israel
26 Dec 2025-20:35
Palestinian envoy rejects statehood-Bondi attack link
17 Dec 2025-00:53
Bondi Beach shooting – Australia in shock after antisemitic terror attack
15 Dec 2025-10:08
Bondi Beach attack suspects identified as father, son
15 Dec 2025-09:34
The death toll from the Sydney terror attack has risen to 15
15 Dec 2025-02:48
Gunmen, suicide bombers attack paramilitary HQ in Pakistan’s Peshawar
24 Nov 2025-09:07
Germany arrests fifth Hamas suspect linked to Europe plot
12 Nov 2025-22:03
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Anthropic draws investor interest at $800B valuation
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