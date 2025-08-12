News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Balochistan
Tag:
Balochistan
Pakistani forces eliminate 5 terrorists in Balochistan
27 Dec 2025-12:11
Pakistan seizes 30 kg of crystal meth worth $1.6 million in Balochistan
19 Nov 2025-11:23
Pakistan eliminates 4 terrorists in Balochistan
04 Nov 2025-15:09
Pakistan security forces eliminate 7 more terrorists in Balochistan
03 Oct 2025-16:09
Pakistani security forces eliminate four terrorists
18 Sep 2025-15:32
At least five security personnel killed in explosion in Pakistan
15 Sep 2025-15:41
Blast in southwest Pakistan kills at least 13, injures 31
03 Sep 2025-10:13
Pakistani forces kill 50 militants in four-day operation in Balochistan
12 Aug 2025-15:49
Pakistan suspends mobile data service in restive Balochistan province
08 Aug 2025-12:52
Armed men kidnap and kill nine passengers in Pakistan
11 Jul 2025-10:42
Latest News
Zambian VP underpins African-led solutions to DR Congo crisis
7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Talaud Islands
Iraq eyes global partnerships to boost energy development: PM
An earthquake jolts Azerbaijan's Shamakhi
Suspect detained after six killed in Mississippi, say law enforcement, local media
Moscow witnesses heaviest snowfall in 56 years
What we know about why Fenerbahçe vs Galatasaray divides Türkiye
Trump says US must control Greenland to counter Russia, China
Iraq in talks with Chevron over West Qurna 2 oilfield, says Oil minister
Iran intensifies threats against protesters as demonstrations persist
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31