At least 13 dead after bus plunges into river in Cambodia

At least 13 dead after bus plunges into river in Cambodia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thirteen people were killed and 24 others injured early Thursday when a bus crashed into a bridge railing and plunged into a river in Kampong Thom province, central Cambodia, local authorities reported.

The accident occurred at around 3:00 a.m. local time on a national road in Santuk district, according to Siv Sovanna, deputy police chief of the district, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

“Thirteen people, including eight women, were pronounced dead, and 24 others sustained injuries,” Sovanna said. “Drowsy driving was the most likely cause of the accident.”

All victims were Cambodian nationals. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Road traffic accidents remain a serious problem in Cambodia. In the first nine months of 2025, 1,062 people were killed and 2,256 others injured in road crashes, according to a government report.

News.Az