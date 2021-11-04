At least 14 killed in bandit attack in northern Kenya

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 14 people were killed and five others wounded in a fierce gun battle between cattle raiders and bandits at the troubled region in Samburu County, northern Kenya, a regional official confirmed on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

Samburu County Commissioner, Abdrizak Jaldesa said the fighting broke out in Suiyan area after gunmen raided villages there on Wednesday night and stole about 1,000 animals. This sparked fierce fighting that spread from the ranch towards Baragoi town, which is a hotspot.

"We have sent reinforcements to pursue the attackers who have driven some of the animals towards Baragoi. We have casualties so far and include six of the attackers but we will get more soon," Jaldesa told Xinhua on the phone.

Local police said the deaths were reported on both sides of the bandits and herders. Six of the deceased were the attackers who struck Wednesday night prompting a fight that went on until Thursday amid fears the death toll may increase.

Jaldesa said they had not recovered almost 10 percent of the stolen animals after the incident, which comes as drought ravages the area prompting the bloody fighting.

Clashes between the rival cattle-herding pastoralists in the region are common, with herders often carrying guns to protect their animals.

Livestock herding is the main source of income in northern and some parts of eastern Kenya, and police say cattle thefts threaten to ignite cross-community reprisals and raids that could set the stage for a surge in ethnic fighting.

News.Az

News.Az