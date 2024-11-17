At least 14 people have died due to a roof collapse at a Serbian railway station

Rescue workers search for victims in the aftermath of a roof collapse at a train station in Novi Sad, Serbia, on Friday. AP

A concrete roof at the entrance of a railway station in Novi Sad, northern Serbia, collapsed on Friday, killing at least 14 people, with more feared trapped under the debris, according to officials.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said that three people were rescued and hospitalized with serious injuries, and that the death toll could rise further. He said that for those killed, “Death occurred on the spot.”. News.Az reports citing the AP Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed in a national address that 14 people had died, including a 6-year-old girl and a citizen of North Macedonia. Vucic said five of the victims still had not been identified.The train station has been renovated twice in recent years, and critics of the authoritarian president attributed the disaster to corruption and sloppy renovations on the part of his administration. Members of the opposition planned to protest in front of the station Saturday.

