At least 14 servicemen killed in clashes with Daesh in southern Libya

At least 14 servicemen killed in clashes with Daesh in southern Libya

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 14 servicemen loyal to Libya’s National Army were killed in clashes with militants of the Daesh terrorist group in southern Libya, Sputnik reported.

The source on conditions of anonymity told the Anadolu news agency that the Daesh militants attacked the gate of the Libyan town of Fuqaha.

The Daesh has not claimed responsibility for the attack yet, according to the news agency.

News.Az

News.Az