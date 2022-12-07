At least 155 people injured in Spanish train collision outside Barcelona

At least 155 people have been injured after two trains collided on the outskirts of Barcelona, emergency services have said, News.az reports.

The crash, which occurred around 07:50 (06:50 GMT), took place at a station in Spain's north-eastern Catalonia region.

Local media reported that the trains had been travelling in the same direction and collided while one was parked at the station.

Catalan police are investigating how the incident occurred.

Emergency officials wrote on Twitter that the crash happened at the Montcada i Reixac - Manresa station, about 12km (7 miles) from the city centre.

Writing on Twitter, emergency services said that 150 people were "in a mild condition" and five others had been left "in a less serious condition".

They added that three people had been transferred to hospital.

Train traffic was briefly disrupted on several lines due to the accident, the regional government said.

Describing the moment of the collision, one passenger told the Ser Catalunya outlet that she had experienced "a tremendous blow" and said that "people were screaming".

Another passenger told the BBC that she had seen "people with blood on them, because they had suffered a gash from the blow".

The president of the Catalan regional government, Pere Aragonès i Garcia, called for urgent "explanations" into the causes of the crash from the rail operator Renfe and the Spanish government.

Spanish Transport Minister Raquel Sánchez said she was closely monitoring the situation and wished a "speedy recovery" to the injured.

