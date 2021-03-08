At least 17 die, hundreds injured in Equatorial Guinea

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 17 people have been killed and hundreds of others injured in several explosions in Equatorial Guinea's city of Bata, according to the Health Ministry on Sunday.

"The number of wounded from the explosions in Bata amounts to more than 400 people. Our health professionals continue to provide care at the scene of the tragedy and in health centers," the ministry tweeted.

The injured have been transported to Bata General Hospital, Hospital La Paz, and Nuevo Inseso Hospital, according to the ministry.

It noted that 17 deaths have been registered so far in hospitals.

The explosion took place near military barracks in the Mondong Nkuantoma neighborhood of Bata.

