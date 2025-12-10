Yandex metrika counter

At least 19 dead after two buildings collapse in Morocco

Photo: Morocco World News

At least 19 people have died and 16 others were injured following the collapse of two buildings in Fes, Morocco, early Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over living conditions in the country. In September, protests erupted across Morocco over poverty and inadequate public services.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

