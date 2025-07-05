News.az
News
Building Collapse
Tag:
Building Collapse
Heavy rains cause 3 damaged buildings to collapse in Gaza City
11 Dec 2025-20:30
At least 19 dead after two buildings collapse in Morocco
10 Dec 2025-13:11
Building collapses in Manchester’s city center
24 Oct 2025-19:53
Four confirmed dead after Madrid building collapse
08 Oct 2025-15:20
Two dead, two missing after Madrid building collapse
08 Oct 2025-09:08
Building partly collapses in central Madrid -
VIDEO
07 Oct 2025-16:30
Two dead, several injured in India building collapse
06 Sep 2025-15:10
At least 17 dead in India building collapse
28 Aug 2025-14:41
Death toll in Pakistan's building collapse jumps to 27
06 Jul 2025-14:33
Pakistan building collapse kills at least 10
05 Jul 2025-00:12
