At least 2 killed, 26 injured in bombing in Pakistan's Lahore

At least two people were killed and 26 others injured when a bomb detonated in Pakistan's second-largest city of Lahore on Thursday, police and officials said.

Footages showed that the blast, in old city's busy Anarkali bazaar, damaged several motorbikes and upturned market stalls, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking to reporters, Lahore Police DIG Operations Abid Khan confirmed the casualties and said initial investigations showed it was a time-controlled device rigged on a motorbike.

The attack was claimed on Twitter by a spokesperson for the so-called Baloch Nationalist Army, a newly formed separatist group based in southwestern Balochistan province.

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority, an autonomous government body, said Punjab Police chief Rao Sardar Ali Khan chaired a high-level meeting and analyzed incident footages. "All resources to be utilized and culprits to be captured immediately," he was quoted as saying.

While Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing, Usman Buzdar, provincial chief minister, said those responsible would not be spared.

Pakistan is dealing with a new wave of terror attacks, and just days ago a policeman was killed in a shootout in the capital Islamabad.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella group comprised of several militant outfits, has also claimed responsibility for many recent attacks.

News.Az